Commuters vexed as Hyderabad’s busiest areas lack public toilets

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As GHMC officials fight it out for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan polls, one question being asked by commuters of the West Zone is: “Where are the public toilets?” While the entire zone fast turning into one of city’s busiest hubs it has just 30 to 40 toilets.

For instance, on the six km stretch between Gachibowli X roads and Hafeezpet, comprising four major junctions, there are only two toilets. As per the Swachh Bharat rules, it is mandatory to have a toilet every one km. However, the city is yet fulfil this criteria.

There are no toilets on the entire stretch from Kothaguda X Roads to Kondapur Junction and beyond. “There is nothing like a Sulabh Complex on this stretch. Earlier, hospitals and police station could be used, but now there is only one toilet at the old Madhapur traffic police station,” says Rajashekhar Reddy, a techie. The stretch between Biodiversity Park to Cyber Towers too has no public toilets and commuters are forced to enter commercial places to relieve themselves. Meanwhile, a GHMC official said that they have plans underway to construct more toilets. “The Palapitta Cycling Park will soon get a public toilet. Some other locations are also being identified,” the official said.