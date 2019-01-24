Forgot something? New app 'Whizzy' can help

Antara Ballal By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We’ve all been in situations where we need something done, but are far too busy to do it ourselves. Dropping off a check, picking up dry cleaning, handing over lunch to the kid... Hyderabad’s new convenience app, Whizzy, has made that a thing of the past for its users. Customers can simply log onto the app, call Whizzy, or even Whatsapp them, to avail a nearby employee, called a ‘Whizzer’, to do the job for them. Whizzy has been fully operational in Hyderabad for about two months now, and has completed over 3,000 deliveries for over 1,200 users in that time. With 15 Whizzers and growing, the team behind Whizzy hopes to complete 15,000 requests a day all over Hyderabad, by the end of the year.

In today’s urban India, the founders of the service saw a potential for a delivery app which does more than just drop off food or groceries. Promoter for Whizzy, Ravi Golladupi says of the app, “Whizzy addresses a wide spectrum ofcustomer needs.” Busy people can use it to tackle errands, it can make the lives of senior citizens easier by removing the burden of tasks like filling prescriptions, and businesses owners can be freed from the responsibility of making deliveries and picking up supplies. The service charges `10 for every kilometer travelled, making it an affordable option for all.

Whizzers are highly trained, can converse in at least three languages, and are vigorously tested and vetted before being hired. No task is too small. In the past, Whizzers have delivered paan to one customer, and procured a pencil for another’s exam. Whizzy has tied up with several wholesalers and small businesses to make things easier for their customers who own small businesses, as well as made it easier to track and maintain orders through the recent launch of Whizzy On Web, or WOW! for short. Whizzy is currently operating mainly in the western part of Hyderabad, with areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Cyberabad, and surrounding regions fully serviceable, with plans to expand all over the city by the end of the year.

Ravi Bathi from WHizzy said, “Whizzy has per-km pricing and charges based on the trip distance. By choosing Whizzy’s services, customers will invariably get free time which they can utilize to do more productive things like spending time with a loved one, indulging in a hobby or just cruising through the day in a stress-free way!”

While Ravi Gollapudi has dual master’s degrees, an MBA from University of Florida and a Masters in Science from University of South Florida Ravi Bathi holds an MBA from London and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Gulbarga University and has lived abroad for 15 years.