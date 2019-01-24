Glycemic Index is the new food mantra!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Glycemic Index has become the new metric to aid weight loss and also manage diabetes. According to glycemicindex.com, the glycemic index (or GI) is a ranking of carbohydrates on a scale from 0 to 100 according to the extent to which they raise blood sugar (glucose) levels after eating. Foods with a high GI are those which are rapidly digested, absorbed and metabolised and result in marked fluctuations in blood sugar (glucose) levels.

“Glycemic Index is the sugar surge that happens after we consume certain foods. After we consume anything, sugar levels increase in the body. If we eat something with high GI, the increase in sugar will be more. Thus food items with high GI will affect diabetic persons. Food items low in GI also help to lose weight,” says Dr Janaki B, nutritionist at Diaita Eat Right Clinic.

Talking about food groups with high GI, she says: “All cereals have high GI. GI of sugar is 100 while cereals have GI ranging from 70-80. Vegetables and proteins have low GI. Though oils have zero GI, it does not mean that we should consume them more. If we eat a composite meal with whole grains, dal, vegetables etc., the Glycemic Index comes down.”