Hyderabad Literary Festival: Of wordsmiths and words

HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year when the sunshine gets warmer giving way to cooler evenings. The day gets slightly balmy, a perfect recipe for festivities held in the open areas when you can enjoy sipping the chai in the shade after meeting your favourite author.

The joy doubles up when it’s a celebration of the written word enjoyed from under cool-leafy shadows of green trees that envelope Hyderabad Public School, the venue for Hyderabad Literary Festival. It’s a three-day extravaganza of literature, art and music which begins on January 25 and will be on till January 27.

The focus this year is on literature from Gujarat while the guest nation is China. What everyone is looking forward to is the tribute to celebrated Progressive poet Kaifi Azmi on his centenary as he’s remembered by his daughter Shabana Azmi, hours of multilingual poetry stream, art exhibitions and panel discussions by several authors. We bring to you the details bit by bit. Read on and gear up for the annual literary event of Hyderabad as entry is free and open to all.

Five sessions of poetry

From this year onwards the festival has introduced a new full-fledged stream for poetry. Poets from diverse backgrounds, writing in different languages are going to recite or perform their works. Poets from various parts of India and the guest nation China will present their poems in English, Chinese, Gujarati, Hindustani, Telugu, and Urdu. Get ready to listen to the opuses of Hoshang Merchant, Asiya Zahoor, Huzaifa Pandit, Sitanshu Yashaschandra, Salil Tripathi, Menka Shivdasani, Tarun Jha, Kavi Yakoob, Sarabjeet Garcha, Bei Ta, Rizio Yohannan among others.

The star attraction of the poetry stream titled ‘Kaavya Dhara’ is none other than Bollywood star Shabana Azmi who will read poems of her father, the legendary Kaifi Azmi on January 27 between 2 pm to 4 pm. The attendees get to enjoy 10 hours of poetry rendition. There’s also going to be a unique poetry video installation which allows a visitor entry into a poet’s mind. It will showcase poetry films featuring works of poets from France, Brazil, Portugal, India and Ireland.

The panels

Other than sessions on demonetisation and Aadhaar by noted journalist Charles Assisi, keep your hours free for stage talks by Andaleeb Wajid on ‘En-countering Stereotypes’ and another one by Dr KK Muhammed on ‘Conservation of Temples in Chambal Valley’ to get a feel of heritage in India. For a healthy dose of Chinese literature you might want to attend ‘Contemporary Trends in Chinese Literature’. On Friday there’s a session on #MeToo featuring Sandhya Menon by Chinmayi Sripaada.

Art for all

The famous Shaheen block at Hyderabad Public School is the home for all HLF art exhibitions and installations. There will be a photography exhibition titled Livres en vie (‘Books alive’) by Jean-Marc Godès. It will expose few unique masterpieces of the artistic photographer Jean. As part of ‘Women in Public Spaces in Hyderabad’ the exhibition gives an impetus to think about how women experience the city, as well as to question internalized gender norms, self-regulation and power structures in a patriarchal society. The exhibition ‘Woman Without Limitation’ looks at what women can achieve without discrimination and gender bias. It explores the journey of women who struggle out of restrictions and gain freedom celebrating their strengths and achievements.

Food funda

Yes, there will be a food court with live stations and stalls selling mouth-watering delights like chicken biryani, pakodas, sandwiches, banana cakes, smoothies, tea, coffee and more. The best part is that the stalls will have food prepared by several homemakers so while you enjoy that piece of cake it’s guaranteed that you’ll feel good attending the sessions or browsing through the books kept for sale on the stalls.

Author’s corner

You can meet your favourite author in the author’s lounge over a cup of tea post their sessions. You can get the books signed, ask them the questions bubbling inside your head or just chat with them. The lit fest is also going to witness multiple book releases. Don’t forget to check out the stalls by Orient Blackswan and Book Point.

Tributes

The festival is going to celebrate birth centenaries of two legends. Kaifi Azmi, the legendary poet and lyricist will be remembered at HLF by his actress daughter Shabana Azmi. She will talk about his life and times in the session Aadaab Kaifi Saab as part of Kaavya Shara finale. ‘Yaadein’ a Kaifi Azmi. Urdu/English with English subtitles will be shown. Shabana Azmi and Amita Talwar will interact with the audience. At the same time, dancer Mallika Sarabhai will pay tribute to her mother late Mrinalini Sarabhai through her talks and performances marking the senior dancer’s birth centenary. Mallika Sarabhai has been one of India’s leading choreographers and dancers for over three decades. She played the role of Draupadi in Peter Brook’s ‘The Mahabharata’ for five years, in French and English, performing in France, North America, Australia, Japan, and Scotland.