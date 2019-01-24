Ola to have 5,000 bike driver partners in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon, app-based taxi aggregator Ola is set to unveil its bike cab services. The company on Wednesday said it was aiming to have 5,000 bike driver partners under its fold in the city in a phased manner.

It is also organising a three-day Bike Mela in partnership with the State government, aiming to create 2,000 new bike driver entrepreneurs, the company said in a release. The mela will see bike manufacturers, service providers, employment office representatives and financial institutions who will simplify the process of starting-up for these first-time entrepreneurs by providing deep discounts and special schemes, it said.

“Hyderabad’s distinct traffic dynamics have made Ola bike a popular choice of transport and we are excited to expand the offer and enable 5,000 new bike entrepreneurs to meet the growing demand,” Sandeep Upadhyay, Business Head at Ola, said. He said Ola was ‘thrilled’ to partner with the government and support its efforts in creating job opportunities for the youth through the mela. Telangana transport commissioner Sunil Sharma said: “We are pleased to endorse Ola’s initiative to create entrepreneurial opportunities for thousands of youth in State.”