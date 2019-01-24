Home Cities Hyderabad

Ola to have 5,000 bike driver partners in Hyderabad

Soon, app-based taxi aggregator Ola is set to unveil its bike cab services.

Published: 24th January 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

ola1

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon, app-based taxi aggregator Ola is set to unveil its bike cab services. The company on Wednesday said it was aiming to have 5,000 bike driver partners under its fold in the city in a phased manner.

It is also organising a three-day Bike Mela in partnership with the State government,  aiming to create 2,000 new bike driver entrepreneurs, the company said in a release. The mela will see bike manufacturers, service providers, employment office representatives and financial institutions who will simplify the process of starting-up for these first-time entrepreneurs by providing deep discounts and special schemes, it said.

“Hyderabad’s distinct traffic dynamics have made Ola bike a popular choice of transport and we are excited to expand the offer and enable 5,000 new bike entrepreneurs to meet the growing demand,” Sandeep Upadhyay, Business Head at Ola, said. He said Ola was ‘thrilled’ to partner with the government and support its efforts in creating job opportunities for the youth through the mela. Telangana transport commissioner Sunil Sharma said: “We are pleased to endorse Ola’s initiative to create entrepreneurial opportunities for thousands of youth in State.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola Bike Mela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp