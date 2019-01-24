Saaf and Shaandaar Hyderabad: GHMC to come up with Vision Document

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to provide better civic amenities and to ensure better management of sanitation situation in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon come out with a Vision Document.

According to GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore, the Vision Document will be prepared in consultation with various stakeholders, including Residential Welfare Associations and other organisations. Interacting with media here on Wednesday, the Commissioner said under ‘’Saaf Hyderabad....Shaandaar Hyderabad’’ theme, the GHMC would intensify Swachh programmes to make a marked improvement in sanitation and cleanliness by involving all the stakeholders, especially the citizens.

As part of the preparations for Swachh Survekshan 2019, GHMC has taken up several cleanliness and sanitation initiatives to make city neat and clean and wanted to continue with same zeal in the coming months.

An action plan is being prepared, under which pothole fillings, recarpeting of damaged roads, desilting of nalas, removal of construction and debris waste from road sides will be taken up, the Commissioner said. As per the plan various awareness programmes aimed at discouraging the citizens from letting of water onto the roads and urinating in public places.

The GHMC will also make it mandatory for the commercial establishments to have two dust bins in place and make compulsory for the bulk garbage generators who generate around 100 kg garbage to establish compost units on their premises. While the Corporation plans to penalise those who violate Swachhta rules, it also wants to ensure public and tourist places are free of garbage.

To raise Rs 200 crore

The GHMC would raise an additional Rs 200 crore through Municipal Bonds in April this year to expedite the projects and development works under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The Corporation had already raised `400 crore through Municipal Bonds in two phases last year for implementing the SRDP works. The Government has permitted the GHMC to raise Rs 1,000 crore through these bonds as per the requirements.

Revision of electoral rolls

The special campaign for Revision of Electoral Rolls, which is currently underway, will go on till February 4. A special campaign will be conducted on Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm where all BLOs will be available in the concerned Polling Stations. The GHMC has launched a door to door verification drive to include the names of the voters whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls after the previous survey. The persons who have completed 18 years of age as of January 1, 2019 can register their names. The GHMC will keep drop boxes in all the degree and engineering colleges for the enrolment purpose. In this connection,the GHMC Commissioner has appealed to all the citizens, VVIPs, celebrities to check and recheck their names or to enrol their names by visiting the GHMC or CEO portals.