Violators beware! GHMC’s camera-fitted Nano is here

Under NMOS, two static cameras and with one rotating focus camera will be fixed to a Tata Nano.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

The Nano vehicle equipped with patrol cameras on display at GHMC Head Office in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC is getting all tech savvy to catch erring citizens red-handed. Under the system of Nano Monitoring of Sanitation (NMOS), the GHMC will launch a new drive which will see the Nano vehicles equipped with as many as three CCTV cameras and computers to catch those breaking rules. These cameras will capture the images of people who throw garbage, release water and sewage or dump construction and debris waste on the roads, streets, lanes and by-lanes.

Under NMOS, two static cameras and with one rotating focus camera will be fixed to a Tata Nano. The GHMC will deploy one Nano for each of the six zones of GHMC within a week’s time, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore told Express.

The movement will be captured by the moving NMOS team as well as from Command Control Center (CCC) directions, wherever they find civic violations taking places, they capture the event in photographs and the same will be uploaded and sent to the Command Control Centre (CCC) located at the GHMC head office, based on the nature of violation, the CCC will send information to the officials concerned at the GHMC Circle level, the official concerned will impose fines against the violators to control the menace.
“The idea is not to penalise the public. Our aim is to inculcate and bring civic sense among the people and make the city look neat and clean. NMOS vehicles would be used to closely monitor the sanitation in the city,”  Dana Kishore said.

Zonal Commissioner of Central Zone, Mushraf Ali said that at present one vehicle is being deployed in Khairatabad Zone, in a week’s time each vehicle will be provided for all the six zones to exclusively monitor the sanitation related violations. Apart from this, 150 mobile tablets have also been provided to the Swachh Officers for monitoring the sanitation works.

