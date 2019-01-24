Your friendly neighbourhood (unsung) hero

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: Rithvik Ryaka’s profile, at first look, may sound like a LinkedIn intro post. “The Unsung Hero – An Ex-Teach For India Intern turned professional trainer, educator, writer, speaker and life mentor with a social heart.” The truth, however, is that this 29-year-old from Malkajgiri has lived all these roles and is busy adding one more line to his CV – of that of an author. He is currently working on his book which shall include the analogy of his 20 principles with practical case studies.

Family is his backbone

Hailing from Secunderabad, Rithvik, 29, has always believed in the implementation of practical learning in life beyond the textbook. He considers his mother Karuna as his first motivational speaker and his father Devadas as the first sociologist. Rithvik’s parents had studied in government schools back in the 60s. Taking inspiration from the simple, yet impactful life his parents lead, he decided to start volunteering for the society from the grass root level at least once a week as a volunteer/trainer/speaker. In November 2014, Rithvik initiated his commitment to volunteering under the name ‘Karuna Mission’ to motivate and transform children of government schools as he had done it himself in his Class X by implementing his 20 principles (10 for Academics & 10 for ‘Life’) scoring 96% in non-language subjects (Social studies, Mathematics and Science), maintaining 100% attendance for two consecutive years in his ninth and tenth standard at school. He takes all his report cards from nursery to Class X for the sessions at schools as he believes that ‘Applied Motivation’ increases relatability. Through his mission, now serving the adults alike, he has conducted more than 100 sessions for students, graduates, unemployed youth and workshops for women without taking profit in any form.

Dr Motivation:

Popularly known as ‘Dr Motivation’ among students, Rithvik was conferred with the prestigious ‘Tharuni Mitra Award’ on the International Women’s Day (2018) for his service towards the empowerment of the girl child through interactive life skills training in government schools of Hyderabad. He is also the Winner (First Prize) of more than 15 competitions (includes 3 from IITs & Gold medal from ASCI) and has been awarded more than 18 certificates of Merit & Appreciation (includes BITS Pilani & IIT Hyderabad) for his leadership, creative, artistic, oratory and communication skills. However, his journey from a Doctor of Pharmacy to Dr Motivation is what makes him stand out.

Community Connect:

Conducted more than 100 sessions (Career guidance, Health Promotion,, Spoken English, Speed Math & Life Skills) for the underprivileged in the community

Volunteered for more than 60 events to help children, youngsters, including visually impaired (as a scribe)

Coordinated events like Deloitte Impact Day & Teaching Tree Carnival, impacting more than 1000 children from Govt schools of Hyderabad.

Coordinated more than 100 healthcare programs for the corporate & public sector companies

Authored more than 15 professional articles (including TEDx) on diverse topics ranging from corporate wellness to healthcare & parenting

Facilitated more than 50 presentations in Doctor of Pharmacy, which include seminars, case studies and journal clubs

He had worked full time with Teach For India & Dr Reddy’s Laboratories post his 12-month Internship at Apollo Hospitals. He is currently working as a trainer with Dr Reddy’s Foundation. He is also a Team Member for the highly respected think tank, TEDxHyderabad. He also contributes to the National wellness magazine, Bpositive.

His unique workshops on ‘Social Engineering’ is popular among college students while his ‘27 Day Challenge’ Workshops for Managers is popular among corporates, especially for Business Development Executives (Behavioural Sales Training included)

He is also a life coach, relationship counsellor and success strategist who also mentors VIPs and celebrities from the entertainment industry. “My friends call me Love Guru,” he quips.

Work with a community angle

While interning under top physicians of Apollo Hospitals, Dr Rithvik had also volunteered for the welfare of cancer affected children in Govt hospitals. “Patient Counselling was an important part of the course and it changed his perspective towards interpersonal skills.”

An accident can change a life

Rithvik himself met with a near fatal accident in March 2010. “I almost had come under the wheels of a bus due to the heavy rush, injuring myself on the main road. Fortunately, I came out alive and I felt grateful for this life and felt that I should do something worthwhile, every single day.” He took major learnings from this incident and started reframing his 20 principles of life and academics while he remained focussed despite various hardships in life. He strongly feels that books are the true friends of any individual who wants to transform oneself and thus, designs his own content for training sessions. “Post this life-altering accident, I feel that I am able to give 100 per cent focus and dedication to the work on hand and this has helped me win various competitions across the country. Since the training sessions involve real case studies from my life, participants connect with me easily, willing to transform themselves,” he elaborates.

Volunteering is his hobby:

From working for Karuna Mission (Non-profit Workshops since 2014) to events of Youth For Seva (since 2013), Teach For Change (since 2018), he is also the official scribe for the visually challenged. “I worked for it in 2018 and it makes me feel useful as a person,” he adds.

2019 and ahead:

To mentor 100 college students and working professionals in the city who will take my mission forward for the benefit of the underprivileged, especially children, with an honest heart.”

Awards and accolades

Tharuni Mitra Award –Youngest Awardee (For the upliftment of girl child education)

Young Leader (Best Manager-National Winner-Institute of Public Enterprise)

First prize & Gold Medal

(National Debate-Administrative Staff College of India)

All India Best Student-(First position- Dhruva College of Management)

First Prize-National ‘JAM’ & LEND YOUR VOICE-IIT Hyderabad

‘Above 500 marks Award’ for 10th Standard by Classmate Magazine

Certificate of Appreciation for National Elocution by IIT Madras

2019 and beyond

Rithvik believes that addressing and interacting with students is the best way to learn from them, not just sharing his own formula to them. A sought-after guest speaker, event moderator and panelist across the country (was invited to VIT Vellore as an Unsung Hero to inspire the next generation), he has given talks in IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Trichy, VIT Vellore & BITS Pilani, CBIT, GNITS, SNIST & GITAM Hyderabad. Wishlist for 2019? “To continue volunteering for various social causes & events despite his full-time work and shall continue his mission for children, who transformed his life with gratitude.”



