11 Bihar kids rescued from bangle-making unit in Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta

Eight boys and three girls from Begusaria district of Bihar were rescued from a bangle making unit in Chandrayangutta here on Wednesday.

Published: 25th January 2019 07:40 AM

child labour

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The young children were found to be working in hazardous conditions embedding stones onto bangles in a small house.  The rescue was conducted after Childline officials got a tip-off from the locals about the illegal operation of this factory.

“After the tip-off we conducted a fact-finding search to ascertain whether the kids are actually employed there. Once it was ascertained we rescued them,” Y Madhavi, in-charge of Hyderabad Childline, said. The children all under the age of 14 have been rescued and sent to  Nimboliadda girls home and Saidabad boys home respectively.

The owner of the factory, meanwhile has been absconding. “We have filed a case under Section of 3 & 14 of Child Labour Act and JJ Act,” Koteshwar Rao G, SHO Chandrayangutta police station, said.

TAGS
child labour Hyderabd child labour Chandrayangutta

