Hyderabad horror: Two-year-old girl abducted, raped by neighbour

The little girl was playing with other kids when the accused, who knew her very well, approached her and carried her to the nearby bushes and committed the heinous crime.

Accused Moinuddin who was arrested by the Hyderabad police. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-year-old toddler was allegedly raped by her neighbour at Dundigal on the city outskirts. The city police have arrested the accused Moinuddin (33) an auto driver. 

According to the police, the victim knew Moinuddin very well. He often bought her chocolates and even babysat her. On Thursday evening, when the girl was playing with other kids in an open area near their house, Moinuddin who was returning home, called her aside. He then took her into the nearby bushes, raped her and fled from the spot. 

The victim's worried parents and neighbours started searching for her and at around 9 pm, they found the girl coming out of the bushes. The parents approached the police, who analysed the CCTV cameras only to find Moinuddin carrying the girl in his arms towards the bushes.  

The accused was nabbed later in the midnight.

The girl, who was also sent for a medical examination, is out of danger now.

DCP Balanagar PV Padmaja said the accused is booked on charges of rape and POCSO act and is being produced before the court.

