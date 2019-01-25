Hyderabad Lab technician booked for outraging woman's modesty

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old lab technician, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman patient was arrested by the Humayunagar police on Thursday. The arrested person is Veerababu, a lab technician at Vijay Diagnostic Centre at Vijayanagar Colony.

According to police the woman visited the diagnostic centre for some tests.‘’The technician in the lab misbehaved with me while collecting blood samples. My family members brought the issue to the notice of the diagnostic centre management but they did not bother to take up the issue,” the woman said in her complaint to the police.

Enraged, the family members of the woman thrashed Veerababu at the clinic and informed the police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and arrested him.