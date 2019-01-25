Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Lab technician booked for outraging woman's modesty

The woman, a student, who was suffering from sinus, had gone to the diagnostic centre for a medical test, where the technician while conducting tests allegedly contacted her private parts.

Published: 25th January 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old lab technician, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman patient was arrested by the Humayunagar police on Thursday.  The arrested person is Veerababu,  a lab technician at Vijay Diagnostic Centre  at Vijayanagar Colony.

According to police the woman visited the diagnostic centre for some tests.‘’The technician in the lab misbehaved with me while collecting blood samples. My family members brought the issue to the notice of the diagnostic centre management but they did not bother to take up the issue,” the woman said in her complaint to the police.

Enraged, the family members of the woman thrashed Veerababu at the clinic and informed the police.  
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and arrested him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lab technician hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp