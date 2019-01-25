Man gets jail for raping, impregnating Dalit minor in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old man was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sentenced to 1o years imprisonment for raping a Dalit minor girl on the pretext of marrying her, which rendered her pregnant. The convict G Suresh from Karkhana, a municipality labourer, had met the girl who was in class 7 at the time of offence in 2015 at a tea stall near her house. He had repeatedly pursued her for marriage and engaged in sexual intercourse with her by promising to marry her.

The issue, however, came to light in August 2015 as the girl complained of stomach ache and was diagnosed to be six months pregnant. The girl’s family approached the boy with marriage proposal but he refused and allegedly used casteist slurs to abuse the girl and her family. The public prosecutor in the case K Pratap Reddy in his plea noted that the girl had eventually delivered the baby, but the baby died within a month.

The police sent the remains of the baby to the Forensic Science Laboratory which further proved that the convict is the father of the deceased baby. Though the accused pleaded guilty stating that the girl was a major and that she was in consensual relationship with him, the Special POCSO court at the Bharosa Centre headed by Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found him guilty and convicted under Section 376(2) (i) of IPC and Section 420 of IPC and Section 5 of POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The court levied a fine of `4, 000 and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.