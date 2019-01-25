Home Cities Hyderabad

Vajpayee Nagar’s potholed roads take toll on residents

For two years now, residents of Vajpayee Nagar colony in Malkajgiri have been yearning for a pothole free road.

Published: 25th January 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Apoorva Jayachandran
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For two years now, residents of Vajpayee Nagar colony in Malkajgiri have been yearning for a pothole free road. The wish, however, hitherto remains unfulfilled. It was in 2016 that GHMC dug up the space for levelling the drainage in 2016, and there have been no signs of completion of the works since then.

Over 4,000 families reside at Vajpayee Nagar colony, where there are neither proper roads to walk nor space to park their vehicles. “After we made multiple complaints of drainage overflow, the GHMC officials had come to increase the height of the roads. But they have left it unattended since,” said Mohan Ram, one of the residents in the area.

“They have left several roads in and around the area also like this, causing nuisance to the people,” added Mariam, who lives in the colony with her grandchildren. Following Surya Nagar Colony and  Sathya Reddy Nagar, this will be the third such road in Malkajgiri to face this situation.

“We have spoken to the engineering wing officials and visited the GHMC office numerous times. We even took to social media to get some attention towards our plight. Though officials respond saying the problem will be resolved soon, nothing has been done in the last two years,” rues Vasudev Krishnan, father to two children.

When contacted, GHMC assistant engineer Swaroopa said, “We are having some issue with the contractors. Due to delays in payments, he refuses to complete the work and leaves it incomplete. We are in talks to see whether changing the contractor is possible as there are pending works in the area.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp