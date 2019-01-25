Vajpayee Nagar’s potholed roads take toll on residents

Apoorva Jayachandran By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For two years now, residents of Vajpayee Nagar colony in Malkajgiri have been yearning for a pothole free road. The wish, however, hitherto remains unfulfilled. It was in 2016 that GHMC dug up the space for levelling the drainage in 2016, and there have been no signs of completion of the works since then.

Over 4,000 families reside at Vajpayee Nagar colony, where there are neither proper roads to walk nor space to park their vehicles. “After we made multiple complaints of drainage overflow, the GHMC officials had come to increase the height of the roads. But they have left it unattended since,” said Mohan Ram, one of the residents in the area.

“They have left several roads in and around the area also like this, causing nuisance to the people,” added Mariam, who lives in the colony with her grandchildren. Following Surya Nagar Colony and Sathya Reddy Nagar, this will be the third such road in Malkajgiri to face this situation.

“We have spoken to the engineering wing officials and visited the GHMC office numerous times. We even took to social media to get some attention towards our plight. Though officials respond saying the problem will be resolved soon, nothing has been done in the last two years,” rues Vasudev Krishnan, father to two children.

When contacted, GHMC assistant engineer Swaroopa said, “We are having some issue with the contractors. Due to delays in payments, he refuses to complete the work and leaves it incomplete. We are in talks to see whether changing the contractor is possible as there are pending works in the area.”