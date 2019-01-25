Missing Miyapur woman's decomposed body found, husband booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed body of a 27-year-old woman, who went missing from home three days ago, was found in the sump at her home in Miyapur on Thursday. Police found that Shaziya’s husband Tajuddin and his family members had killed her and dumped her in the sump. According to police, Shaziya married Tajuddin more than a decade ago and the couple has three children. Three days ago, Tajuddin lodged a police complaint stating that his wife went missing.

Meanwhile, police analysed the CCTV footage in the surroundings and learnt that Shaziya did not leave the house. On Wednesday night, neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from the house. On searching the house, police found the decomposed body of Shaziya in the sump. Police said inquiries revealed the Shaziya was killed by her husband and in-laws for additional dowry. A case of dowry death was registered.The accused are absconding.