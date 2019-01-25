Home Cities Hyderabad

Missing Miyapur woman's decomposed body found, husband booked

Police found that Shaziya’s husband Tajuddin and his family members had killed her and dumped her in the sump

Published: 25th January 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed body of a 27-year-old woman,  who went missing from home three days ago, was found in the sump at her home in Miyapur on Thursday.  Police found that Shaziya’s husband Tajuddin and his family members had killed her and dumped her in the sump. According to police, Shaziya married Tajuddin more than a decade ago and the couple has three children.  Three days ago, Tajuddin lodged a police complaint stating that his wife went missing.  

Meanwhile, police analysed the CCTV footage in the surroundings and learnt that  Shaziya did not leave the house.  On Wednesday night, neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from the house. On searching the house, police found the decomposed body of Shaziya in the sump. Police said inquiries revealed the Shaziya was killed by her husband and in-laws for additional dowry. A case of dowry death was registered.The accused are absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp