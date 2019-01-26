Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Life has been a daily struggle after speaking up about abuse’

On the other hand, Shutapa Paul, an independent journalist and author, spoke about how the risk of speaking up harrowed her through the months.

Published: 26th January 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Chinmayi Sripada, Shutapa Paul and Sandhya Menon speaks at the literary festival | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contradicting the narrative that #MeToo allegations have only been a tool to defame the men in question, the survivors and spearheads of the second wave of #MeToo movement noted that life for them is still a daily struggle, both on monetary and social fronts.

“Every single day, I have to block a 100 trolls on my social media handles because they ask me for my ‘rate’ to sleep with them. People tell me there’s a threat to my life.” These were the shocking revelations made by Chinmayee Sripada, the playback singer who ‘outed’ the two- time Padmashree awardee and lyricist Vairamuthu for allegedly groping her. Speaking at the Hyderabad Literary Fest along with journalists Sandhya Menon and Shutapa Paul who spearheaded the second wave of #MeToo movement in India, the trio highlighted their own share of the battle they are waging with the system.

“Bringing my story to the public has somehow gotten more men to abuse me on a daily basis. This is only one part of the struggle, there is a whole separate legal battle to redeem my work,” Chinmayee added.  

On the other hand, Shutapa Paul, an independent journalist and author, spoke about how the risk of speaking up harrowed her through the months. “Yet, I knew, I couldn’t sleep if I did not break the silence,” added Shutapa. Speaking on what could be the way forward, Sandhya Menon, freelance journalist, said, “There must be more focus on the role of a bystander, because sexual harassment doesn’t happen in isolation. People must speak up and help the survivor.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp