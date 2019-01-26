Literary paradise: gates open to Hyderabad Literary Festival

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A galaxy of household literary names and stalwarts in the fields of literature, arts and culture marked their presence at the iconic Hyderabad Public School on the first day of the three-day Hyderabad Literary Festival on Friday. Along with over 190 delegates from 11 countries, the ninth edition of the fest saw throngs of people including obsessive literary aficionados, local students and everyone in between.

Bringing in a dash of Chinese this time, the fest is focusing on the culture of the East Asian nation in their focus segment, with at least 6 Chinese authors participating for the fest.The ‘Indian Language in Focus’ this year is Gujarati, including a special tribute for Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary. “We chose Gujarati as the language in focus this year due to the richness in culture that it brings with itself,” stated Amita Desai, festival director.

Speaking at the inauguration, DGP M Mahendar Reddy noted that literature was the basic feature of evolution and events like these would heighten the city’s standard of living.This year, the literary festival is hosting over six authors, including two award-winners, for the ‘Guest Nation’ segment.

“As Asian writers, we have an important task that differs from most in the West. We have a responsibility to bring out the essence of our own cultures into our writing,” noted A Lai, author and editor of Science Fiction Journal, from China.

This year’s festival is also much grander than its older versions, as delegates from 10 other countries apart from China would also be coming in to partake in this creative amalgamation of literature and art.

With no single-use plastic items traceable at the event, the fest is also pushing the message of a plastic-free environment. “We would like to urge people to bring one’s own bottle, segregate waste and decrease the use of single-use plastic considerably,” said Amita.

In addition to the magic of words, the sprawling Hyderabad Public School has once again come alive with a number of artworks, both performative and stationary, from artists across the country.

‘Aadhar a biological system’

Speakers at the panel on Aadhar at the Hyderabad Literary Festival termed Aadhar as a “biological system”, which could grow up to be a “good or bad system” based on the people who were “raising” it. The panel was headed by Charles Assissi and NS Ramnath, the the authors of ‘The Aadhaar Effect: Why the World’s Largest Identity Project Matters’. Explaining how Aadhar both has its good and bad effect, the panelists urged citizens to not have a polarising view and that it was still at its developmental stage