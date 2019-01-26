Home Cities Hyderabad

Savour home-cooked meals from your neighbours!

Published: 26th January 2019

By MV Srikanth
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to provide delicious home-cooked meals to those starved of time, FoodyBuddy, a neighbourhood food network launched its services at a meet held in Taj Deccan in the city recently.

Having run successfully in Bengaluru for over three years, FoodyBuddy has reportedly sold over 20,000 meals in Hyderabad and reached 1,500 households within six months of its operations. Currently, the startup claims there are 50 ‘Home Chefs’ enrolled on its platform in Hyderabad, and aims to make it 10,000 in the next six months.

“The interesting part of our network is, Home Chefs have ultimate freedom from choosing the menu to setting the price”, shared Rachna Rao, founding member of FoodyBuddy.

“The buyers can find dishes they will not find easily anywhere else. Authentic Gujarati Dal Dhokli, Rajasthani Daal Bhati, Andhra Guttuvanakaya and lots more”, said Shraddha Joshi, a Home Chef.

FoodyBuddy also launched ‘Private Kitchens’ under the app, where a seller can create a private group with their regular buyers. Once a Home Chef creates a Private Kitchen, one can promote their kitchen in nearby apartments and localities and get more customers. The startup’s founding team comprises Akhil Sethuraman, Rachna Rao and Anup Gopinath.

