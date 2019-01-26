Home Cities Hyderabad

There is corruption in Kakatiya project: Activist

Students put up a performance | s Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activist Rajendra Singh, also known as ‘the waterman of India’, on Friday said that contractors in the State’s Mission Kakatiya project were corrupting it. According to him, the state should remove them (contractors) and instead make the project “community-driven”.

Speaking at the Hyderabad Literary Festival, Singh said, “I feel that the Telangana government did a little bit of good work in Kakatiya Mission. But corruption in the country does not spare a single place. There are so many contractors in Mission Kakatiya that it is going towards corruption.

“We used to say that Telangana would be paanidar, but it cannot be. So if the State has to have water, contractors should be taken out of Kakatiya and it should be made community driven,” he said.

