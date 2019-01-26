Top priority to SRDP works in Old City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The long-pending elevated corridor works from Aramghar to Zoo Park will commence from May besides speeding up the Bahadurpura flyover work by the GHMC.

Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar along with GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore and MIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi inspected South Zone areas covering Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works in the Old City on Friday.

An elevated corridor from Puranapul to Moosarambagh duly integrating with Musi Skyway and giving necessary linkages at Puranapul, Afzalgunj, Chaderghat and Moosarambagh was proposed. The Principal Secretary directed the engineering officials to speed up works on priority.

As the grounding of elevated corridor from zoo park to Aramghar under SRDP is planned in May, widening of National Highway in this stretch would be taken up by forming extra carriageway lanes in the available land.

It was decided to take up development of Miralam Tank, and grounding of RoB at Shastripuram.