3,500 client firms? More like 20: Hyderabad cops slam Wisdom IT Services CEO

Even when Wisdom group’s deals with the companies expired, they claimed to have links with them to lure jobseekers to pay more.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Saturday dismissed Wisdom IT Services CEO Ajay Kolla’s claim that his firm had a vast client base consisting of 3,500 top companies including MNCs. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the firm that duped over 1.04 lakh customers and had over 2.85 crore unpaid members had just 20 firms as clients.

Though the firm’s websites displayed appreciations from three top MNCs, investigations revealed that the group had supplied manpower to them on a third party basis and none of its customers were on the rolls of any MNC. Inquiries revealed that the firm which has a vast pool of members in West Asian countries tried to set up shop in one of the countries, but dropped plans in the last minute fearing stringent laws of the region.

The firm lured jobseekers on the pretext of finding them jobs, stating they had MoUs with various MNCs and other top companies in India and abroad, especially Gulf countries, but had no assurance from even a single company that the candidates referred by Wisdom IT Services would be recruited if they fit the requirements.

Even when Wisdom group’s deals with the companies expired, they claimed to have links with them to lure jobseekers to pay more. Police said the firm had agreements with certain companies for as little as a week. According to the tainted company’s website www.wisdomitservices.com, it has ties with three MNCs. “Records showed that the deal with one had expired several months ago,” an official said.

Ajay Kolla Wisdom IT Services

