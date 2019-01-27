Home Cities Hyderabad

Bank penalised for misplacing property papers

The issue was brought to light by T Balvanth Reddy, an agriculturalist.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 07:28 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Don’t be sure to get back your property documents which you’ve mortgaged to get bank loans. A PSU bank has been recently slammed for misplacing property papers of an agriculturist. The bank was asked to pay Rs 5 lakh by a consumer forum to a consumer as compensation for misplacing the valuable document.

The issue was brought to light by T Balvanth Reddy, an agriculturalist. A native of Alwal, Reddy has given his original title deed and pattadar passbook to get 4.5 lakh loan from SBH in 2007 at 14 per cent interest per annum. He was asked to submit equitable documents as a mortgage.

After four years, Reddy repaid the amount with interest and asked the bank officials to release the title deed. The officials said that the documents were kept for verification in a different branch. Reddy was asked to come the next day to take back the documents but the day never came. Running pillar to post, the bank officials could not trace the documents. Vexed, he approached a consumer forum for relief and intervention. The bank officials, meanwhile, admitted that the documents were misplaced.  

Taking note of the case, C Latha Kumari, president of Ranga Reddy District Consumer Forum has said that the bank lacked in providing service. It was directed to give the documents at the earliest while paying Rs 5 lakh towards compensation and Rs 5,000 as legal expenses.

