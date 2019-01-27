Couple found dead in flat at Ghatkesar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her alleged live-in partner were found hanging inside a flat in Ghatkesar and police suspect the duo have committed suicide.

The couple who are believed to be residents of Old Alwal, had rented the flat a few days ago, police said. The deceased were identified as Mallesh (26) and B Parvathi(40) According to police, Mallesh is a driver and Parvathi was working in a hotel, while her husband was running a tea stall at Suchitra. They had met a few months ago and became friends. They would often go out together. But when Mallesh’s parents noticed this, they asked him to stay away from her as she was already married and has two children.

“The hanged themselves using one saree on both ends. We are probing into all angles that forced them to take this step,” said P Raghuveer Reddy, Inspector Ghatkesar police station.