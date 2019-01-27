GHMC plans to widen storm water drains for flood-free Old City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If all plans materialise as expected, a flood-free Old city of Hyderabad is in the offing.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has prepared plans with a focus on widening nalas and other works at a cost of 200 crore to make Old City flood-free. With many areas in the Old City getting flooded during monsoon, the GHMC plans to ensure free flow of water in the nalas in different areas and connecting them to the Mir Alam Tank.

On the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the GHMC Standing Committee which met two days ago sanctioned 200 crore for widening of seven nalas. GHMC officials told Express that the matter would be placed before the GHMC Council meet in the first week of February. After approval of the general body, the same would be forwarded to the State government for according administrative sanction and release of funds for taking up developmental activities in the Old City which includes widening of nalas.

The Chief Minister had called for a meeting last year to review pending issues and developmental activities in the Old City with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with GHMC officials. Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his concerns about the recurring floods during monsoon in Old City and requested the Chief Minister to sanction 200 crore towards widening of nala from Ura Cheruvu to Mir Alam Tank via Prabhakarji Colony and other nalas in the South Zone.

The CM in principle has agreed to sanction 200 crore for widening of storm water drains and asked Chief Secretary S K Joshi for taking necessary steps.

As many as seven nalas have been identified for widening which include construction of retaining wall and culverts from Nooramma cheruvu to Miralam Tank via Shivarampally Cheruvu Ura Cheruvu via Prabhakarji Colony.

