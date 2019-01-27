Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC plans to widen storm water drains for flood-free Old City

GHMC officials told Express that the matter would be placed before the GHMC Council meet in the first week of February. 

Published: 27th January 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

A view of restoration works going on in and around Charminar in Old City | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If all plans materialise as expected, a flood-free Old city of Hyderabad is in the offing.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has prepared plans with a focus on widening nalas and other works at a cost of 200 crore to make Old City flood-free. With many areas in the Old City getting flooded during monsoon, the GHMC plans to ensure free flow of water in the nalas in different areas and connecting them to the Mir Alam Tank.

On the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the GHMC Standing Committee which met two days ago sanctioned 200 crore for widening of seven nalas. GHMC officials told Express that the matter would be placed before the GHMC Council meet in the first week of February.  After approval of the general body, the same would be forwarded to the State government for according administrative sanction and release of funds for taking up developmental activities in the Old City which includes widening of nalas.

The Chief Minister had called for a meeting last year to review pending issues and developmental activities in the Old City with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with GHMC officials. Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his concerns about the recurring floods during monsoon in Old City and requested the Chief Minister to sanction 200 crore towards widening of nala from Ura Cheruvu to Mir Alam Tank via Prabhakarji Colony and other nalas in the South Zone.

The CM in principle has agreed to sanction 200 crore for widening of storm water drains and asked Chief Secretary S K Joshi for taking necessary steps.

As many as seven nalas have been identified for widening which include construction of retaining wall and culverts from Nooramma cheruvu to Miralam Tank via Shivarampally Cheruvu Ura Cheruvu via Prabhakarji Colony.

Seven nalas identified

As many as seven nalas have been identified for widening, which include the construction of retaining walls and culverts from Nooramma cheruvu to Miralam Tank via Shivarampally Cheruvu Ura Cheruvu via Prabhakarji Colony. The CM in principle has agreed to sanction 200 crore for widening works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp