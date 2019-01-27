Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad tourist drowns in Gokarna

Gokarna | Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A 32-year-old Hyderabad based tourist drowned in Belehittalu beach near Gokarna of Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

According to Gokarna police, the deceased has been identified as B Parameshwar of Hyderabad. Along with the deceased, a total of four people were rescued by lifeguards including few foreigners. After rescuing, Parameshwar's was very serious and other three were out of danger. While he was being taken to Kumta hospital after being administered first aid at Gokarna government hospital, he died on the way to hospital.

The deceased Parameshwar had come with his family members for a coastal Karnataka tour. On Sunday they reached Gokarna and stayed at a hotel near Belehittalu area. All 12 family members were swimming in the Arabian sea off Belehittalu area which is about 800 metres from Gokarna main beach. Due to rough waves, four of them were carried out to sea and locals informed the lifeguards.

The lifeguards and foreigners came and rescued all four, but in the effort he could not be saved.

According to locals, the beach at Belehittalu area is unsafe for swimming, but people go there as it is near to the hotel. 

