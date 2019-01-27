Home Cities Hyderabad

Man gets jail for sexually abusing minor

A 56-year-old man facing charges of sexually abusing a minor girl at Shameerpet around two years ago, was convicted.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 56-year-old man facing charges of sexually abusing a minor girl at Shameerpet around two years ago, was convicted. A city court on Saturday sentenced Tipparam Laxman Chary to undergo rigorous imprisonment of three years.

According to police, in June 2017, when the girl (13) was at home along with her brother (11) and their parents were away at work, Laxman who is their neighbour came to their home asking for water. Later he closed the doors and sexually abused the girl. When she screamed her brother came to her rescue and Laxman fled from the spot.

Later they informed their parents who in turn approached police. Laxman was arrested and a charge sheet was filed in the court. The Metropolitan Sessions Court at LB nagar conducted the trial and pronounced judgment on Saturday. The sessions court has also imposed a fine of 5,000 on Laxman.

