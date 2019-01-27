Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad NGO holds mela for inter-caste couples

Around 400 members attended the mela, which is being held for the last 47 years.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

At the mela for inter-caste and Inter-religion couples at Indira Park in Hyderabad, the attendees take a selfie to mark the day | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The past year has served as a stark reminder of how Telangana is still rooted in the idea of caste. In an attempt to make a difference, the Kula Nirmulana Sangham, also known as the Casteless Society of India, organised a ‘mela’ for the inter-caste and inter-religion married couples to get together and interact on Saturday.

Around 400 members attended the mela, which is being held for the last 47 years. Jyoti, a volunteer working for the NGO said, “At least half of the delegates were inter-caste or inter-religion married couples. Around six to seven were recently married.”

The NGO helps inter-caste/religion married couples who are in distress and provides them with protection. In fact, Jyoti too married out of her religion. When she got married to Wahid, the General Secretary of the Kulanirmulana Sangham in 1992 during the demolition of Babri Masjid, the NGO provided protection to them.  Since then they have been working for the NGO. “If Pranay and Amrutha had come to us, the violence could have been avoided,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp