Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Police play crucial role in nation-building’

The Republic Day celebrations were held in the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy Saturday here.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Republic Day celebrations were held in the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy Saturday here. The Academy director Santosh Mehra hoisted the National flag and received the Guard of Honour. Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Mehra stated that many countries have imposed Marshal law except India, where we have always negotiated and mitigated the concept of democracy.

“It is time for us to basically reaffirm and reiterate our faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India towards nation building. In this connection Police Academy plays a very vital role. The police academy was awarded Union Home Minister’s Trophy besides Cash Reward of `20 lakhs in 2016 for outstanding performance,” the director said.

Hoisting the national flag at the Director General of Police (DGP) head quarters, Inspector General of Police, Women’s Safety, Swati Lakra said, “To maintaining law and order, the police needs to work smartly. As a law protecting and law enforcing agency, police will comply by the constitutional rules and fulfill its responsibilities,” Swati Lakra said.

At the Veerula Sainik Smarak (War memorial), CM KCR, Lt  General Paramjit Singh along with senior officials of armed forces, paid homage to the martyrs on Saturday. Cyberabad and Rachakonda police, RGIA officials and prisons department unfurled the tri-colour at respective offices. 

‘R-Day an opportunity to serve India better’

70th Republic Day was celebrated with great patriotic zeal by the SCR on Saturday. Unfurling the national flag at Railway Sports Complex Grounds, AGM, SCR, John Thomas, said that R-Day offers SCR an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to serve as the country’s core transport service provider.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp