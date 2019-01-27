‘Police play crucial role in nation-building’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Republic Day celebrations were held in the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy Saturday here. The Academy director Santosh Mehra hoisted the National flag and received the Guard of Honour. Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Mehra stated that many countries have imposed Marshal law except India, where we have always negotiated and mitigated the concept of democracy.

“It is time for us to basically reaffirm and reiterate our faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India towards nation building. In this connection Police Academy plays a very vital role. The police academy was awarded Union Home Minister’s Trophy besides Cash Reward of `20 lakhs in 2016 for outstanding performance,” the director said.

Hoisting the national flag at the Director General of Police (DGP) head quarters, Inspector General of Police, Women’s Safety, Swati Lakra said, “To maintaining law and order, the police needs to work smartly. As a law protecting and law enforcing agency, police will comply by the constitutional rules and fulfill its responsibilities,” Swati Lakra said.

At the Veerula Sainik Smarak (War memorial), CM KCR, Lt General Paramjit Singh along with senior officials of armed forces, paid homage to the martyrs on Saturday. Cyberabad and Rachakonda police, RGIA officials and prisons department unfurled the tri-colour at respective offices.

‘R-Day an opportunity to serve India better’

70th Republic Day was celebrated with great patriotic zeal by the SCR on Saturday. Unfurling the national flag at Railway Sports Complex Grounds, AGM, SCR, John Thomas, said that R-Day offers SCR an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to serve as the country’s core transport service provider.