SSC students to be provided snacks ahead of exams

HYDERABAD: The Class 10 students of government schools in Hyderabad are in for a treat, quite literally, but at a ‘cost’. Those students who would attend extra classes ahead of SSC examination would now be provided with snacks! A decision to this effect, taken by the District Education Officer of Hyderabad, would benefit 7,600 students studying in State-run schools.

Snacks like boiled channa and peanuts, biscuits, banana and pulihora would be given to students who attend special classes for examination preparation before and after school hours. Students reach their schools by 8 am and leave at around 6 pm. In the meantime, they only get one government-sponsored mid-day meal, which is the first meal of the day for many.

To ensure that students do not remain hungry and are able to make the most of the extra classes, teachers and headmasters in districts, particularly the rural ones, had approached villagers to pool in resources to fund snacks for the students.

So far, only the Hyderabad DEO has come forward to provide food for the students. “The food will be distributed to schools by 11 am. Teachers and Heads can decide the time of distribution. The aim is to ensure that all students are well fed particularly over the next one month of examinations,” said B Venkata Narasamma, DEO.

She added that funds to the tune of Rs 5 lakh was being procured from the District Common Examination Board. “Head Masters/Mistresses have also urged local philanthropists to sponsor food for the students,” the DEO said.

Teachers have also lauded the initiative. “We are happy that the DEO has taken representations of the teachers and other associations seriously,” said Veerachary, general secretary, Government Teachers Association. Nagati Narayanam State president, Telangana Parents Association (TPA), said that the other DEOs must also follow Hyderabad’s suit.