Stifling of art is a new form of violence: Malavika Maheshwari

Speakers at a panel in Hyderabad Literary Festival explained how art was being stifled with help from State machinery by perpetrators.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Malavika Maheshwari

Malavika Maheshwari, a political science professor speaking at Hyderabad Literary Festival | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speakers at a panel in Hyderabad Literary Festival explained how art was being stifled with help from State machinery by perpetrators. Describing it as a new form of violence, Malavika Maheshwari, a political science professor, said that perpetrators couldn’t be termed ‘just as a mob’.

Maheshwari said that the perpetrators usually belonged to the lower income strata, and came from ‘lower castes’ and were hired by political parties who remained hidden. She added that for the perpetrators the call for doing something like this, was a chance for them to not only stand out in the community but also to show the organisation who hired them, that they can do good work.

Veteran journalist Salil Tripathi termed this stifling of art as competitive. He said that it wasn’t just Hindus who ban art or create a ruckus around it, but also Muslims and other communities. “Stifling of art is prevalent even within a community. People need to learn how not get offended,” he said.

