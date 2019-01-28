ATM custodian firm employee held in Hyderabad for siphoning off Rs 26 Lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tukaramgate police on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old private employee of an ATM cash deposit company for siphoning off Rs 26 lakh that was supposed to deposited in the ATMs.

Police seized Rs 3 lakh cash, camera and a car that were purchased by the accused with the stolen money.

Inspector N Ashok Kumar said that they received a complaint from the senior officials of the ATM custodian service that deals with the ATMs of several banks including depositing cash, regular maintenance, etc.

The complaint stated that some employees working in their company were siphoning off the cash that was supposed to be deposited in the ATMs located in Mahendra Hills.

During their audit, the officials of the ATM custodian service company found irregularities in the system -- at least `26 lakh was not deposited in ATMs while records showed otherwise.

The officials did preliminary inquiries and found out the role of an employee Venkatesh in the offence.

The police, who registered cases, took up a probe and arrested Venkatesh in connection with the offence.

During the interrogation, Venkatesh confessed to have committed the offence of committing theft by not depositing money in the ATMs.

He furnished details in regular reports that he deposited the amount.