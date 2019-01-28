Circuit bench of NCDRC from Jan 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: OWING to the increase in number of consumer disputes filed at various forums, a circuit bench of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) will be operational from January 28. The bench is set to take up disputes of up to `1 crore at the State Food Commission in Adarsh Nagar.

On Sunday, State Consumer Affairs secretary Akun Sabharwal met with the NCDRC chairman Justice RK Agarwal and came to a consensus on setting up the body.

Cases from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be heard by the bench. A meeting with district consumer forum presidents and members was organised to take stock of the state of consumer forums across Telangana. State Consumer Commission chairman Justice MSK Jaiswal also participated in the meeting.