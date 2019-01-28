Dargah of Hazrat Shaikh may not host Basant Sufi this year

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year, the Basant Sufi festival at the dargah of Hazrat Shaik ji Hali Abul-u-lai, which stands as the testimony of the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (Hindu-Muslim unity) of Hyderabad, may not be held at the dargah.

Reason? Poor maintenance of the 202-year-old shrine in Patthargatti due to a dearth of funds is poised to be a danger for devotees who throng the shrine regularly.

The samaa khana, where cultural programmes like the Basant Sufi festival are held has only a tin roof which is supported by wooden planks. Over the years the tin sheet is left with holes and parts of the wooden planks have given way, posing a danger of collapse at any moment.

The mutawali of the dargah has installed a cloth sheet under the tin structure to prevent any roof piece from falling on those standing below.

Pointing towards a rickety-looking joint holding the tin roof, Muzaffar Ali Chisti, the mutawali of the dargah said, “If that gives in, the whole tin roof would collapse. With this danger lurking, we cannot hold the Basant Sufi festival this year inside the dargah.”

“We have been asking both the Waqf Board and CM KCR, for release of the funds since a GO ordering the same was issued last May but nothing has borne fruit,” he added.

Recently revived by Ali in the city, the Basant Sufi festival was initiated by the Qutub Shahis about five centuries ago.

Reason for delay?

Explaining the same to Express, CEO of Telangana State Waqf Board Shahnawaz Qasim, said, “The increase of salary to imams and muezzins from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 has drained the budget. Apart from that there are other dargahs in a 2017 GO which still await funds.”

Three venues for this year’s Basant Sufi festival -- Salar Jung Museum, Taj Deccan or Chiran Fort Club, said Ali. The festival will be celebrated on February 10 this year.