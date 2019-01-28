Dying lakes leave Hyderabad frothing in the mouth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least five lakes and a river in the city spewed thick white froth as unusual winter rains lashed the city on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, sending locals into a tizzy.

The worst affected was Parka Cheruvu in Dharni Nagar of Kukatpally, the foam from which rose to 12 feet high and emanated a pungent toxic smell. Locals allege chemical effluents are being dumped into the lake for the last three years.

“Tankers unload toxic chemicals upstream every night. It is obvious that the water will be frothy by the time it flows downstream after being lashed by heavy rains,” said Gopal Reddy, a resident of Dharani Nagar.

“Foul-smelling froth floats from the lakes and settles on houses and shops. We’ve been complaining about this for years, but nothing has been done till date,” he said.

In a rather cosmetic effort to pacify locals, a concrete slab had been laid over parts of the lake to stop the froth from floating, but the construction works was stopped midway.

Other lakes that have been affected are Langar Houz Talab in Golconda, Ibrahim lake in Manikonda and Patel Cheruvu in Miyapur, and Musi river, all of which frothed through Sunday.

GHMC officials, as a stop-gap arrangement, have poured nullifying chemical agents to stop the froth from spreading to residential areas.

“This is a routine exercise. The step does nothing to actually end the problem,” a local said, dismissing the government’s superficial solution. Madhulika Choudhary, an environmentalist, told TNIE water falling from a higher altitude couldn’t be the only reason for the froth.

“The phenomenon is testimony to the poor quality of water. Saying water will accumulate froth if dropped from a height is an absurd argument by officials,” she said.