Home Cities Hyderabad

Dying lakes leave Hyderabad frothing in the mouth

At least five lakes and a river in the city spewed thick white froth as unusual winter rains lashed the city on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, sending locals into a tizzy.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

A blanket of froth covers the Musi after heavy rains near MGBS Metro Station in Hyderabad on Sunday. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least five lakes and a river in the city spewed thick white froth as unusual winter rains lashed the city on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, sending locals into a tizzy.

The worst affected was Parka Cheruvu in Dharni Nagar of Kukatpally, the foam from which rose to 12 feet high and emanated a pungent toxic smell. Locals allege chemical effluents are being dumped into the lake for the last three years.

“Tankers unload toxic chemicals upstream every night. It is obvious that the water will be frothy by the time it flows downstream after being lashed by heavy rains,” said Gopal Reddy, a resident of Dharani Nagar.

“Foul-smelling froth floats from the lakes and settles on houses and shops. We’ve been complaining about this for years, but nothing has been done till date,” he said.

In a rather cosmetic effort to pacify locals, a concrete slab had been laid over parts of the lake to stop the froth from floating, but the construction works was stopped midway.

Other lakes that have been affected are Langar Houz Talab in Golconda, Ibrahim lake in Manikonda and Patel Cheruvu in Miyapur, and Musi river, all of which frothed through Sunday.

GHMC officials, as a stop-gap arrangement, have poured nullifying chemical agents to stop the froth from spreading to residential areas.

“This is a routine exercise. The step does nothing to actually end the problem,” a local said, dismissing the government’s superficial solution. Madhulika Choudhary, an environmentalist, told TNIE water falling from a higher altitude couldn’t be the only reason for the froth.

“The phenomenon is testimony to the poor quality of water. Saying water will accumulate froth if dropped from a height is an absurd argument by officials,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp