Enginnering student dies in accident at Hyderabad's LB Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student, riding pillion along with her friend, died in an accident at LB nagar on Sunday noon.

The incident happened when an overspeeding tipper rammed the scooter they were riding, said police. S Navyasri (20) died on the spot, while her friend E Sathna escaped with injuries.

In another incident at Dundigal, a youngster who was injured in an accident two days ago, succumbed. He is identified as T Prabhakar.

According to police, Navyasri and Sathna are studying in an engineering college at Bandlaguda on the city outskirts.