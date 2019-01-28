Experts mull unmanned aircrafts at AeSI conference

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) able to self learn and act as it gains experiences in its flight, through artificial intelligence (AI). That’s exactly what the scientists deliberated, concerning the future of UAV.

“AI is one of the latest disruptive technologies that is going to impact efficiency, productivity, speed and innovation in the emerging industries,” pointed out VK Saraswat, member of Niti Aayog and former Director General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the ex-Chief Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister.

He was the chief guest at the national conference on ‘Unmanned Aircraft Systems: Opportunities and Challenges’ organised by the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI).

Speaking on Aerospace 4.0, he said that, “The technology will encompass all the features of AI in the next fifteen years to cut down cost and cycle time of design, optimisation, simulation, proto-typing, manufacturing and supply chain.”

Highlighting the contribution of DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of DRDO and the present chairman of AesI said, there is a tremendous transformation taking place in the areas unmanned systems and associated technologies.