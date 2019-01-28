Farmers’ issues to be discussed at Kisan meet in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the backdrop of agriculture distress and farmers suicides, All India Kisan Congress will organise the Kisan Congress of Southern States at Gandhi Bhavan here, on Tuesday.

According to All India Kisan Congress vice-president M Kodanda Reddy, the day-long meeting will see the experts have in-depth discussions on various issues concerning the farmers, on how to improve agriculture sector and to draw plans for welfare of farmers.

Discussions would also be held on Congress party’s agriculture policies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.All India Kisan Congress chairman Nana Patole, and representatives from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Naud, Kerala and Pondicherry, would participate in the meeting.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and MLA and MLCs from the party would also attend the meeting.