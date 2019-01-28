Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civic body’s garbage collectors can now be spotted on Google Maps

In a bid to help people get better access to garbage disposal officers in their areas, GHMC Rajendranagar circle has mapped its personnel on Google Maps.

Google Maps app on a smartphone. (File photo | AP)

HYDERABAD: In a bid to help people get better access to garbage disposal officers in their areas, GHMC Rajendranagar circle has mapped its personnel on Google Maps.

Residents in the mandal can now find contact details and other information of 77 garbage drivers and personnel in the vicinity by simply typing ‘Garbage collection service’ on Google Maps. The pilot project launched around 15 days ago, will cater to 600 houses.

Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH) Rajendranagar Dr Padma said, “This move was introduced by GHMC to keep track of officials and to make sure they collect garbage in the locality regularly. A driver and assistant will be allotted to each neighbourhood. All of them are familiar with the routes and can reach the location of the complaint area within a short time.”

The move was, reportedly, also a result of a GHMC official claiming that there were several complaints of garbage disposal officers not doing their duties.

“We did a trial run of the GPS tracking of vehicles and were able to catch a few drivers, who despite receiving complaints, did not check on the same.”
Separate body for storm water drain works

To address the perennial water inundation problem in the Greater Hyderabad limits, the GHMC has proposed plans for the extension of stormwater drain network in a phased manner.The Bureau of Industrial Consultancy Services (BICS) and Centre of Excellence and Disaster Management of JNTUH has prepared a plan for remodelling stormwater drains which will be free from impact of urban floods. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 4,933 crore. A separate organisation will be constituted to focus on the remodelling.

Under the plan, a separate sewerage system with stormwater drain would be made at all the areas in both network and at disposal. Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) would be constructed to let clean water in open nalas (SWD). A pilot project would be taken up on the recommendations made in the study to assess the efficacy

GHMC officials said that the Standing Committee which met recently has approved the proposal and same would be forwarded to the State Government through General Body which will be meeting next month.
The JNTUH in association with GHMC conducted a study on 229 water stagnation points. The study mainly emphasised on providing rainwater harvesting pits in houses to minimise flooding on roads, construction of water tanks based on the flow pattern and taking stormwater drain pipeline on the middle or road by Reverse Camber Correction.

GHMC officials said that extension of SWD network project costing Rs 4,933 crore was prepared with the objective to develop the urban roads in GHMC limits, free from the impact of urban floods with mapping, monitoring and management approach.  JNTUH studied the urban roads sensitive to urban floods, rains creating congestion, roads deterioration mapping, water and traffic common area treatments, improvements.

Water works

JNTUH conducts study

The JNTUH in association with GHMC conducted a study on 229 water stagnation points. The study mainly emphasised on providing rain water harvesting pits in houses to minimise flooding on roads, construction of water tanks based on the flow pattern and taking storm water drain pipeline on the middle  or road by Reverse Camber Correction.

