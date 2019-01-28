Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad records its heaviest 24-hour January rain in a decade

Heavy rains on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and continuous drizzle throughout the day left Hyderabad and parts of Telangana drenched.

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and continuous drizzle throughout the day left Hyderabad and parts of Telangana drenched.The stormwater drainage system betrayed the city for the umpteenth time as Hyderabad woke up to flooded roads and clogged drains.

The capital city recorded a rainfall of 10.1 mm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), breaking a ten-year record of 24-hour rainfall in the month of January. Until Sunday, the record was of 6.3 mm — logged in 2011. However, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), which has several weather stations in city, the highest rainfall recorded was 54.7mm at Gajularamaram in Quthbullapur, followed by 53.8mm in Madhapur. In December last year, the 100-year-old record for rainfall in 24 hours in the month in Hyderabad was broken when 46.5mm precipitation was recorded.

Across Telangana, the highest rainfall recorded was 106 mm at Nanganur in Siddipet. Heavy rainfall (64.50-115.50mm) was recorded at a few places in Siddipet, Peddapalle and Bhupalpally districts whereas light (2.50-15.50mm) to moderate (15.60-64.40mm) rainfall was recorded in Rangareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Medchal, Siddipet, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Asifabad, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Suryapet and Nalgonda.

As per IMD, light to moderate rains or thundershowers may occur at a few places across Telangana till Tuesday. The rains brought down day-time temperatures across the State by 1 to 4 degrees Celsius. Agriculture Department Principal Secretary C Parthasarathi said damage due to the sudden downpour would occur in not more than 500 hectares across the State. Damage will mostly be limited to around 300-400 hectares of maize crop, he claimed.

Nanganur worst hit

Across TS, the highest rainfall recorded was 106 mm at Nanganur in Siddipet. The rains brought down day-time temperatures by 1 to 4 degrees Celsius.

