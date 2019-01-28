Home Cities Hyderabad

I thought poets did not do any work: Shabana Azmi

Actress Shabana Azmi (File photo)

HYDERABAD: “When I was a child, I would refrain from telling my friends that my father was a poet. I thought poets did not do any work,” said veteran actor Shabana Azmi while reminiscing her poet father Kaifi Azmi, a forward-thinking individual in the 1940s India.

In a lively interaction with the audiences on the last day of the Hyderabad Literary Festival, Shabana said of her early childhood impression, “For me those who worked wore suits and went to government offices.”

However, it was after Kaifi started writing lyrics for Bollywood movies and Shabana’s friends recognised his photograph in a newspaper that she got over her hesitation and started adoring his profession. Growing Shabana lived in -- what she termed -- a commune which was a reflection of the composite culture of the country. She described it as a small cramped up place with like-minded neighbours including Urdu poet Ali Sardar Jafri.

Kaifi, a communist, was born into a zamindar family in an eastern village of Uttar Pradesh. He was a member of the Progressive Writers’ Movement and wrote extensively about love and also about social change.

She also talked about how her mother, Shaukat Azmi, met her father and fell in love with him after hearing his poem ‘Aurat’ which talked about gender equality and asked a woman to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with a man.

