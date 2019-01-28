Home Cities Hyderabad

More heads to roll in  WisdomJob scam

After the arrest of the CEO and 13 other employees in top positions of the WisdomJobs, Cyberabad police are probing the role of other employees.

Published: 28th January 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the arrest of the CEO and 13 other employees in top positions of the WisdomJobs, Cyberabad police are probing the role of other employees. Inquiries revealed that the other staff were also aware of some fraud going on, but didn’t know the severity.

Meanwhile, the investigators who froze Rs 23 lakh deposits registered in the name of the organisation, are looking for more accounts operated by the organisation and if any funds were diverted to individual accounts.

According to investigators, out of the 1.04 lakh paid members and over 2.85 crore members who registered for free with Wisdom IT services, majority were registered with other leading job portals also and have secured jobs through referrals from other portals.

But Wisdom, instead of forwarding candidate profiles to companies with requirements, demanded money from candidates just to forward their profiles.

It was following the first pay, then serve policy while forwarding the profiles of candidates. However, profiles of those who paid first and more, would be sent in the first category and to companies that were considered best according to market trends the investigators found.

