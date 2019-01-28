No takers for temporary shelter in Patigadda

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad witnessed one of it’s coldest winters in several years, were GHMC’s temporary night shelters established across various locations of any use? A visit to the Patigadda temporary night shelter for males — one of the first ones to open with much fanfare — at the Prakash Nagar Model market, paints a rather grim picture. A lock welcomes its visitors in spite of the city seeing consistent rains over the weekend.

Locals say the shelter, which was one of the first ones to be opened for winters in the first week of January remains locked for most part of the day. “A guard comes at about 2pm and waits till 9pm for any shelter seekers, however nobody turns up in that time slot, and so he leaves,” noted a local. On Sunday, when the city saw heavy downpour, the shelter remained shut until 5pm, depriving homeless dwellers from a roof in the biting cold outside. The area comes under the Secunderabad zone which has over 316 identified homeless persons — highest in the city.

Far and away. Sources note the shelter — with a capacity of 10 beds — has since its inception seen very few visitors in the last month with only 3-4 people opting to stay overnight. The poor turnout, experts opine, is due to the unstrategic location of the shelter. Located at least 2km from the main road in Prakash Nagar, the shelter lacks last mile connectivity which is critical for the usability of the night shelters. “Very rarely would you find homeless persons ready to pay more for a roof on their head. In order to reach this location, they have to take a bus and then an auto which will at a minimum cost them about `30-40. A poor homeless man would think of spending that on food or send it home instead. Shelters must be in areas with a large footfall and easy access,” added an official from another shelter in the city.

With neither signage nor rehabilitation drives undertaken by the GHMC, the shelter remains tucked away in oblivion. The temporary shelters are managed by GHMC unlike the permanent ones which are managed by NGOs.The temporary shelter at Yousufguda basti performs a shade better with most of its 15 beds occupied. One plus point is that it is located near the bus stop and is thus easily accessible to the people in need of it.