Upping the cop-game: Training sessions on cards for men in khaki in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have decided to pull up their socks. On realising that there have been lapses in handling sensitive cases, particularly due to the lack of coordination and commitment, the police are mulling to set up simulative training rooms to impart much-needed skills.

The move comes after Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar planned a three-pronged agenda for cops: Receive real-time information by coordinating with courts, forensic science laboratories; become more citizen-friendly and encourage community participation in policing by gaining the trust of locals.

“The City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters will be a platform for the city police to get regular practice based on new formulae designed by senior IPS officers in honing skills to address the public issues. The work of each police station, including women police stations, is classified into 17 functional verticals depending upon the nature of work performed. There is a need to bring in professionalism at a cutting edge level by ensuring specialisation of manpower under each of these verticals by providing training based on suitability and aptitude,” a senior IPS officer of the city police said.

According to the new formula, the city police, including staff of law and order, traffic, city security wing, special branch, task force, Central Crime Station (CCS), cybercrime and others will be divided based on regular performance skills and sent to the new learning centre located at the CAR headquarters for in-house training.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, senior IPS officers and experts in investigation units are likely to interact with staff on technology initiatives, community policing, reception training, patrolling and blue colts.

A senior police officer has taken the responsibility to identify policemen who have been performing poorly so that they can be imparted training.

The officials have designed new formulae to be practised by the policemen in the city in an attempt to facilitate interaction between the public and the police in regular police functioning.

“Whether a junior or a senior, all cops will attend training one in three months,” police officials said.