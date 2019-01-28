Home Cities Hyderabad

Upping the cop-game: Training sessions on cards for men in khaki in Hyderabad

The work of each police station, including women police stations, is classified into 17 functional veriticals depending upon the nature of work performed.

Published: 28th January 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

According to the new formula, the city police will be divided based on regular performance skills and sent to the new learning centre located at the CAR headquarters for in-house training. (Express Illustration)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have decided to pull up their socks. On realising that there have been lapses in handling sensitive cases, particularly due to the lack of coordination and commitment, the police are mulling to set up simulative training rooms to impart much-needed skills.

The move comes after Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar planned a three-pronged agenda for cops: Receive real-time information by coordinating with courts, forensic science laboratories; become more citizen-friendly and encourage community participation in policing by gaining the trust of locals.

“The City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters will be a platform for the city police to get regular practice based on new formulae designed by senior IPS officers in honing skills to address the public issues. The work of each police station, including women police stations, is classified into 17 functional verticals depending upon the nature of work performed. There is a need to bring in professionalism at a cutting edge level by ensuring specialisation of manpower under each of these verticals by providing training based on suitability and aptitude,” a senior IPS officer of the city police said.

According to the new formula, the city police, including staff of law and order, traffic, city security wing, special branch, task force, Central Crime Station (CCS), cybercrime and others will be divided based on regular performance skills and sent to the new learning centre located at the CAR headquarters for in-house training.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, senior IPS officers and experts in investigation units are likely to interact with staff on technology initiatives, community policing, reception training, patrolling and blue colts.

A senior police officer has taken the responsibility to identify policemen who have been performing poorly so that they can be imparted training.

The officials have designed new formulae to be practised by the policemen in the city in an attempt to facilitate interaction between the public and the police in regular police functioning.

“Whether a junior or a senior, all cops will attend training one in three months,” police officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad police training session for Hyderabad police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp