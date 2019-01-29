Home Cities Hyderabad

After heavy rains, Hyderabadis wake up to chilly Monday

Rainfall was recorded across all southern Telangana districts on Sunday night.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 09:57 AM

On morning hours Children in a happy mood looking through the windshield of a car covered with mist and rain drizzles near Malkagiri (Photo | EPS/R Satish)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After experiencing record-breaking January rain on Sunday, Hyderabad woke up to a chilly but pleasant Monday, as day time temperatures dropped below normal and clouds blocked sunshine in the city.  According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the city on Monday was 21 degree Celsius, a massive nine degrees below normal. It may be mentioned here that with 10.1mm rainfall recorded in 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday morning, the ten-year record for January month was broken. In other parts of the State too the day-time temperatures were colder than normal.  At most places, the maximum temperatures were recorded 5 to 9 degree Celsius below normal. The lowest temperature was 13 degree Celsius recorded in Adilabad.

According to the Telangana State Development Monitoring Society(TSDPS), which has more number of weather monitoring stations than IMD, at many places in Adilabad and Asifabad districts, the maximum temperature was recorded between 10 to 12 degree Celsius. The lowest was 10.9 degree Celsius recorded at Neradigonda at Adilabad. However, there was not much change in the minimum temperature. In most places it was either recorded normal or 1-2 degree Celsius above normal. In Hyderabad it was 17 degree Celsius, one degree Celsius above normal. At a handful of places including in Medak and Nalgonda districts it was recorded 1-3 degree Celsius below normal.  

Rainfall was recorded across all southern Telangana districts on Sunday night. But on Monday only light rainfall was recorded that too at just a handful of places.

