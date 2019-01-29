Hyderabad army aspirant dies of electric shock ahead of recruitment drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a degree student who came to the city to take part in the recruitment drive for vacancies in the 125 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) was electrocuted at Mouli Ali in the wee hours of Monday.

Aravind

Saika Aravind, 19, hailing from Wanaparthy district, accidentally came in contact with hanging electric wires and died due to the electric shock. Aravind and his friends went to answer nature’s call on the roadside when the incident happened. While a case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the power utility and the GHMC, the incident has once again exposed how people in the city are deprived of sanitation facilities, despite tall claims that the city is Open Defecation Free.

According to police, Aravind along with six other friends reached the Railway Protection Force (RPF) training centre at Moula Ali, on Sunday night as recruitment drive was to begin at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Around 3.30 am, Aravind and his friends looked for a place to attend nature’s call. They found a garbage dump on the roadside a few hundred metres away from the venue and went there to relieve themselves.

While his friends were close to the road, Aravind walked inside and climbed the dump. Raghavendra, a friend of Aravind, who accompanied him stopped close to the road, while Aravind walked inside flashing the torch on his mobile phone. As his head touched the low hanging electricity wires, he was electrocuted.

“We noticed a big fire and there was a loud noise,’’ Raghavendra said.Army personnel and police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem. Police said Aravind suffered a deep cut in the throat.

‘Every time he spoke of joining police, I’d ask him to focus on studies’

HIS FATHER did not approve of Aravind’s decision to join the armed forces. But his childhood dream won the parental tug of war and Aravind found himself secretly reaching the city to take part in the recruitment drive. “Everytime he told us that he wanted to become a police officer, I told him to first focus on his studies and then plan the career. No one in the family knew that he was going to visit the army rally. Had I known that he was going to this rally, I would not have allowed him.” said Anjalanna.

Native of Mulamalla village in Wanaparthy district, Aravind was studying in Wanaparthy town, while his elder brother Anand was at home after completing ITI due to health issues. Aravind who spoke to his father last on Saturday evening, spoke about regular things but did not given even a clue that he was going to the city to attend the army rally.

Anand who is under treatment for respiratory problems said that due to health conditions, he could not do much for the family, but always hoped that his brother would be a great support to both his parents and him. “He was everything to me. And yet he did not share with me about his trip to the city. I still do not understand why he chose to keep it a secret from me,” said Anand, as his friends were not able to console him.

Speaking to Express Ch Chandrashekar, who works for TS police and a close family friend of Aravind said that he was a good sportsperson having participated in district level Kabaddi competition. He always inquired about how to get into security forces. “Everytime my brother Srinivasulu -- who is serving in the army -- came home for vacation, Aravind would ask him for details of recruitment and we always encouraged him,” he said.