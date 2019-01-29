Home Cities Hyderabad

Bodh Gaya case accused hatched conspiracy in Hyderabad

On January 19, three powerful IEDs with 5-10 kg of explosives were planted in the temple.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The eight terror suspects, who were earlier arrested by the National Investigation agency (NIA) on charges of allegedly planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) at the Bodh Gaya temple complex at Bihar in January 2018, visited Hyderabad and Chennai among a few other places in South India in order to hatch a conspiracy to target Bodh Gaya and other Buddhist places of worship.

The NIA, in its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Patna, mentioned the names of the eight persons who visited the city a few weeks before they had planned the blasts. It also stated that the accused fled Bihar after planting the IEDs and were hiding in various locations in and around Bengaluru. The motive was to attack symbols of Buddhism, in retaliation to the alleged atrocities committed on the Rohingyas in Myanmar, NIA argued.

On January 19, three powerful IEDs with 5-10 kg of explosives were planted in the temple. One of them was placed in an area where food was being cooked, which caught fire due to a malfunction and was detected. After the police arrived at the temple, two more unexploded IEDs were discovered. The investigations revealed that the accused chose the cooking area because there were gas cylinders there and they would have exploded if the IED had went off. The second IED was placed at one of the entry gates, meant to target those who would have tried to leave the temple after the first blast.

The Monday’s chargesheet named six persons - Mohd Adil Sheikh Asadullah, Dilwar Hossain alias Umar, Abdul Karim alias Korim Sheikh, Mustafizur Rahman alias Shaheen, Mohd Jahidul Islam alias Kausar and Arif Hussain alias Ataur. In September 2018, a chargesheet was filed against Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali and Nur Alam and the court had taken cognizance of the chargesheet on September 28, 2018. The investigation revealed that Jahidul Islam Kausar and Mustafizur Rehman Shaheen are senior members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh).

