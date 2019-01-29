Charminar not built by Muslims, says Ananth Kumar Hegde

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Known for making controversial statements, Union minister for skill development Ananth Kumar Hegde, was at it again in Kodagu in Karnataka where he had said Charminar was constructed during the time of Jains and not by Muslims.

Ananth Kumar Hegde

Hegde had fuelled the controversy on Sunday while addressing a meeting of Hindu Jagaran Vedike -- a youth organisation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad -- when he said: “Charminar was not built by Muslims. It was built during the time of Jains. Shah Jahan purchased Tejo Mahal from King Jayasimha and later it became Taj Mahal.”

Several political leaders and historians have reacted to the statement.Some like Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to social media to vent his anger.“Charminar has stood tall as a symbol of Muslim contribution to the Deccan & India. It has seen thousands of Hegdes come and go, it will see another thousand (sic),” the MP tweeted on Monday.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said that it was because of the “irrelevant statements by BJP leadership that the party has lost all seats in Telangana” and will be wiped out in the upcoming elections.

“Ananth Kumar being a union minister should concentrate on his ministry priorities rather than creating unrest among communities and religions,” said Khan.Meanwhile, historians too have called Hegde’s statement absurd and preposterous.

“I am quite surprised by what the minister has said. As far as we know from our research work Charminar was started during the Qutub Shahi period. If he thinks he knows something more than us, and if he has any authentic documentation and contemporary evidence like inscription or text etc., he should share it with us so that we can do research on it; otherwise, anybody can say anything,” said Anuradha Reddy, convenor, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).