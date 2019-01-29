Home Cities Hyderabad

Commissioner of HMDA transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner B Janardan Reddy was transferred abruptly by the State Government on Monday and was asked to report to General Administration Department (GAD) for further orders. Sources said that he was transferred due to differences with certain ruling party MLAs for not following their instruction, some leaders sought help for solving the issues out of turn as they were not as per the rules.  

His transfer has become a subject of hot of discussion in the HMDA as he was suddenly transferred, that too when he was not in the city.  Janardan Reddy was in the United States to attend an official programmes and later on took leave to attend to personal work.

However, it was learnt that he had applied leave for six months and State government had sanctioned the leave. As the crucial post cannot be kept vacant for months together it was decided to transfer him and post some other officer to run day to day administrative works in HMDA.

Janardhan Reddy took over charge as HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner in August, 2018 and was transferred after a very short stint in HMDA.

