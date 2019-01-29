Home Cities Hyderabad

Man held for selling fake certificates in Hyderabad

The Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested a owner of a consultancy and seized fake marks memos, educational certificates of different boards from him.

Published: 29th January 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested an owner of a consultancy and seized fake marks memos, educational certificates of different boards from him. The arrested person is -- George Kaseri, 34, owner of Visa Consultancy, and a resident of Himayathnagar.

George had earlier worked as a faculty of accounting in MAC Info-tech and also as a medical coder.  Later he got in touch with Canada College at Montreal, MLC Business Technology College, Ontario which offers several diploma courses in Business Admin and Commerce, Data base Technology, Early childhood programme and started working for those colleges as International student recruiter. “George selected those colleges where there is no need for a student to appear in IELTS or PTE tests, as these colleges offer only diploma courses,” police said.

