MBBS exam in Hyderabad university cancelled due to goof-up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second-year MBBS students of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), who were appearing for their Pharmacology Paper-1 examination, were in for a rude shock when they received two different sets of question papers on Monday. Taking cognisance of the error, the varsity has decided to scrap the examination, rescheduling it to February 12. The decision has, however, not gone down well with the students who are mostly against re-examination. In a letter to the to the varsity officials, the students have urged the administration to go ahead with the correction of the paper.

“This examination will be an advantage for a few people who got the easier of the two sets of questions, but cancelling the efforts of all students who took the examination will be in vain. In our opinion, re-examination should be conducted if the paper gets leaked,” it read.

The students added that even those who got the more difficult set of questions are against the cancellation of Monday’s exam. “Regardless of the reason -- technical or human error -- that led to this situation, if the exam is scrapped, we students will be the ultimate losers,” they said. Dr PS Vijayender, chairman, Telangana Junior Doctors Association said that they will be submitting a representation to KNRUHS, urging the VC to consider the opinion of the students before taking a final decision on the fate of the examination.