Papillon helps police nab notorious burglar

HYDERABAD: With the use of a papillon device, Rachakonda police, on Monday nabbed a notorious house burglary offender, who was involved in as many as 47 cases in the past three years.The police recovered more than two kilos of gold and 7.5 kilos of silver articles, along with `75 lakh, from the accused, identified as V Nataraju (43), and his three associates, while three are absconding.

On Sunday night, when he was found moving suspiciously at Dammaiguda, the patrolling staff apprehended him. When they found tools used for breaking locks in his possession and he did not give any reason for carrying them, they checked his fingerprints with the papilon device on their tab and found that he was involved in a hose burglary case at Keesara in the year 2005m said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat.